Queen City Bicycle Collective to cut ribbon on Manchester’s first public bike repair station

MANCHESTER, NH – On Dec. 18 at noon, Queen City Bicycle Collective and the City of Manchester Parks and Recreation Division will cut the ribbon on a Fixit public bike repair station in Bronstein Park. The Fixit station — funded through a grant from the Granite State Wheelers — will allow cyclists in Manchester to make minor bike repairs on the go.

“Bikes are a vital mode of transportation for many people in Manchester, and this Fixit station will help keep them riding, safely and affordably,” said Abby Easterly, Executive Director of Queen City Bike Collective (QC Bike). “We’re grateful for the generosity of the Granite State Wheelers, and the commitment of our partners at Bike Manchester and Manchester Parks and Recreation to keeping Manchester rolling.”

The Fixit station will provide a selection of basic tools and an air pump, which can be used to make minor, necessary repairs. This is the first Fixit station installed in Manchester, but the plan will be expanded in 2021 with funding by donors, including the You Have Our Trust Fund. QC Bike plans to have additional stations installed, and provide revolving, do-it-together clinics at the various locations.

QC Bike continues to work to make biking safer and more convenient for people who live, learn, or work in Manchester. They are currently studying bike infrastructure use, areas of need, and room for potential growth, throughout the Queen City.

“With the installation of this new Fixit station, cyclists in our city will be able to make quick repairs on the go,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Thanks to the work of QC Bike Collective, the Manchester Parks and Recreation Division and the generosity of Granite State Wheelers we’re continuing to make Manchester a more bike-friendly community.”

“We have a real opportunity to improve bike riding in Manchester, both for people who rely on their bikes to commute year-round, and people who want to bike more for health or recreation,” Easterly added.

About Queen City Bike Collective:

Queen City Bicycle Collective’s mission is to get, and keep, the Manchester community riding bicycles, safely and affordably. We provide space, tools, and equipment, so that community members can repair their bicycles at minimal cost, with our help. We also accept donated bicycles, salvage useful parts and recycle them, or return them to working order and sell them at an affordable price. Through our partnership with the Manchester Health Department, the Collective provides 120-150 high-achieving, fourth- and fifth-grade students at two Manchester schools with a bike, lock, light-set, and helmet, each year.