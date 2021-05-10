Questions of the Week: What are your thoughts on COVID’s impact on the economy?

Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that American employers added 266,000 new jobs in April. During normal times, that’s a good figure. However, with economists expecting over a million new jobs as part of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the number was seen as disappointing.

Today, we’re asking you for your thoughts on COVID-19 and the economy. Is the country and Manchester in particular beginning to bounce back to where we were in 2019? Do we still have a long way to go? Are safety regulations helping, hurting or a little of both? What will the future bring and what have you been seeing from where you are?

Submit your answers below, and we’ll share them next week! To see the results from last week’s poll on the new Fisher Cats season, click here.

