Sept. 17: QC Bike’s Tour of Manchester – a way to see the city from a different perspective

MANCHESTER, NH – Get ready to pedal your way through the scenic streets of Manchester as the Queen City Bicycle Collective (QC Bike) presents the Tour of Manchester 2023, an annual community ride, on Sept. 17.

This family-friendly bike ride explores Manchester’s many neighborhoods and highlights the city’s bike-friendly features like the Hands over the Merrimack Bike/Ped Bridge, the Piscataquog Trail, the Rockingham Recreational Trail, and the South Manchester Trail.

“After over 10 years of helping manage the Tour for the Manchester Conservation Commission, I was ecstatic to hear that QC Bike Collective would be organizing the event this year,” said Nicholas Golon, of TFMoran, Inc. “The tour is so much more than a bike ride, it is a great way to show riders a different side of their city, meet new people from their community, and help support a worthy cause. A tremendous thank you to Abby Easterly and QC Bike for keeping the event alive.”

Whether used as a mode of transportation, recreation or some combination of both, the economic benefits of supporting and encouraging safe bicycling around the city is clear, says Jodie Nazaka, the city’s Director of Manchester Economic Development.

“The Manchester Economic Development Office is thrilled to have QC Bike spearhead the 2023 Bike Tour of the Queen City. Every turn of the pedals offers not only the sheer pleasure of cycling but also concrete economic advantages. As riders traverse the city, they discover a wealth of shopping and dining experiences that enrich our community. Such events do more than encourage a healthy way of life; they play a key role in fueling Manchester’s economic prosperity.”

Don’t miss the chance to explore Manchester by bike, meet and ride with fellow bikers, and help your local non-profit bike shop!

Event Details:

Date: September 17, 2023

Start Time: 7 a.m.

Location: 780 North Commercial Street Manchester, NH 03104 (Eversource Parking Lot)

Register: qcbike.org/tour/

Event Highlights

The Routes

(Long option): A 30-mile loop showcasing many of Manchester’s neighborhoods and local attractions, like Lake Massabesic and the Aviation Museum.

(Short option) An 8-mile route exploring the West Side, with great views of the city from the vantage points of Rock Rimmon and the Hands Across the Merrimack Footbridge.

Family-Friendly: Families are encouraged to join in the fun. Kids aged 6-13 can participate for just $20, and kids 6 years and under ride for free.

Rest Stops and Support: The tour ensures a comfortable ride for all participants with five rest stops and bike support throughout the route.

Commemorative T-Shirt: Participants will receive a commemorative Tour of Manchester 2023 T-shirt.

Delicious Lunch: At the conclusion of the ride, participants will be treated to a Puritan Backroom and Don Quijote catered lunch, including vegetarian options.

Pedal for a Cause: All net proceeds from the event will directly support QC Bike meet the mission of Helping Manchester ride bicycles, safely and affordably.

About QC Bike:

QC Bike is Manchester’s community bike shop, dedicated to promoting bicycles as a means of transportation by providing bike services, education, and nurturing bike culture in the Queen City.

For general questions, please contact: Tyler Glodt, Executive Director, QC Bike 603.493.1720