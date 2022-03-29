QC Bike Collective announces new Executive Director, board members

MANCHESTER, NH – The QC Bike Collective, which started in 2014 as a grass-roots initiative to “keep the Manchester community riding bicycles, safely and affordably,” continues to grow and thrive.

Earlier this month the board welcomed new members Jenna Bee Wolf and Florian Tschurtschenthaler.

Jenna Bee has recently moved back to the area after growing up here and living away for about 10 years. She says she wants to do all she can to support the growth and evolution of Manchester, including making it more bicycle-friendly. Florian has been part of QC Bike since he moved to Manchester in early 2021. As a bicycle enthusiast and regular QC Bike shop volunteer, he hopes to build an environment where cycling is a safe and viable alternative to driving.

In addition, Board Member Kyle Viator, who served as chair of the Executive Director Search Committee, announced Dr. Tracey Hutton has started as the organization’s first paid Executive Director. Dr. Hutton brings to the organization a wealth of knowledge in community engagement as well as organization management skills.

Hutton has spent most of her career working in municipal land use planning and municipal management; she made the transition to the non-profit world a few years ago. She has worked in many communities throughout New England. A Manchester resident for seven years, Hutton says she enjoys working in the community striving to have a positive impact.

QC Bike founder Abby Easterly will remain on the Board as an officer filling the seat of treasurer during the transition period and is looking forward to continuing as a volunteer with the organization.

“Queen City Bike Collective is excited to see QC Bike take the next step in its organizational growth, ensuring we can keep Manchester rolling, with safe and affordable bikes, well into the future,” said Board Chair Matthew Grote, of the organization’s evolution.

QC Bike Collective has open shop hours on Tues. and Thurs. from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information call (603) 493-1720 or email abby@qcbike.org. On the web: qcbike.org