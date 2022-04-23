Q+A with Schonna Green, Manchester’s director of homeless initiatives

COMPANION STORY ⇒ A city’s change-maker: Schonna Green, my personal inspiration

MANCHESTER, NH – Schonna Green has just celebrated one year as Manchester’s first director of homeless initiatives. During that short time, she facilitated a plan for more affordable housing and created a coalition of business owners, faith leaders, politicians and other community stakeholders. Through it all, Green has made her mark as a Black woman making real changes in New Hampshire. Here, Granite State News Collaborative columnist Anthony Payton interviews Green about what makes a successful troubleshooter. (Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity).

Payton: Over the course of a year, you’ve secured the development of nearly 300 affordable housing units in Manchester. You have a track record of success in helping underserved communities even before you came to New Hampshire. What keeps you going?

Green: I still believe in humanity, love and compassion. I was taught from an early age always to care for my fellow man. You don’t have to be indigent to understand suffering. The idea that only people that have experienced being underserved or underprivileged understand the plight is wrong. To be human is to have compassion. I genuinely believe that no matter how small your contribution to solving a problem, it is essential in creating positive outcomes. Everyone counts, all lives are meaningful, and everyone’s opinion matters. Always strive to encourage solution-driven conversations that hopefully lead to positive results. Refuse to participate in negative, unproductive chatter.

Payton: How important is it to form good relationships and partners in these endeavors?

Green: In all endeavors, partnerships are crucial. I learned very early in my career that relationship-building is fundamental in advocating for any mission or cause. It is like a puzzle, and you place the pieces accordingly to ensure participation, communication, and, most importantly, sharing information about successes and or failures.

Doors open or close according to the goals and objectives, and I call this process “The Seasons.” Seasons come in many forms and levels, and sometimes those seasons are temporary. However, all seasons are essential, and collectively they sustain the mission or cause and move it forward.

Payton: You are a Black woman who came into a state that’s over 80 percent white and made significant and measurable progress. What does it take to bring so many different people to the table in harmony?

Green: I appreciate and respect diversity, and I believe that the spaces that divide us are where the beauty of life lies. If we humans could master the spaces that often divide us, this would be a beautiful world. Commonality is the key; it is imperative to seek out and understand the common denominator that can bring people together as opposed to driving them apart.

Sometimes the ugliest parts of commonality could be the tool, if modified and reshaped, that fosters a better understanding of relationships. This, however, requires brutal honesty and the ability to criticize oneself. Remember that all people are equal and have a voice capable of creating harmony in unlikely spaces. When forming relationships for the common good, integrity must be the priority.

Payton: You’re on record for saying that you love this state. Where is your favorite place to eat right now?

Green: I enjoy eating out; however, my favorite place to eat is at home. I enjoy hosting small socials that encourage family and friends to gather, sharing special times and memories. Cooking is a different story. I am not a good cook. However, I am a great host. I select great menus with options and always use the best flatware.

