Q&A on the new PACT Act and how to access VA benefits

The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

The PACT Act will bring these changes:

Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras

Adds more than 20 new presumptive conditions for burn pits and other toxic exposures

Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation

Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care

Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures

If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.

What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure?

To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” We consider a condition presumptive when it’s established by law or regulation. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.

Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veteran eligibility

What burn pit and other toxic exposure conditions are now presumptive?

We’ve added more than 20 burn pit and other toxic exposure presumptive conditions based on the PACT Act. This change expands benefits for Gulf War era and post-9/11 Veterans.

These cancers are now presumptive:

Brain cancer

Gastrointestinal cancer of any type

Glioblastoma

Head cancer of any type

Kidney cancer

Lymphatic cancer of any type

Lymphoma of any type

Melanoma

Neck cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Reproductive cancer of any type

Respiratory (breathing-related) cancer of any type

These illnesses are now presumptive:

Asthma that was diagnosed after service

Chronic bronchitis

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Chronic rhinitis

Chronic sinusitis

Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis

Emphysema

Granulomatous disease

Interstitial lung disease (ILD)

Pleuritis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Sarcoidosis

How do I know if I have a presumptive exposure to burn pits?

If you served in any of these locations and time periods, we’ve determined that you had exposure to burn pits or other toxins. We call this having a presumption of exposure.

On or after September 11, 2001, in any of these locations:

Afghanistan

Djibouti

Egypt

Jordan

Lebanon

Syria

Uzbekistan

Yemen

The airspace above any of these locations

On or after August 2, 1990, in any of these locations:

Bahrain

Iraq

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The airspace above any of these locations

Am I eligible for free VA health care as a post-9/11 combat Veteran?

We’re extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the PACT Act. We encourage you to apply, no matter your separation date. Your eligibility depends on your service history and other factors.

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can get free VA health care for any condition related to your service for up to 10 years from the date of your most recent discharge or separation. You can also enroll at any time during this period and get any care you need, but you may owe a copay for some care.

At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And this must be true for you:

You were discharged or released on or after October 1, 2013

We encourage you to enroll now so we can provide any care you may need now or in the future. Enrollment is free.

What if I was discharged or released before October 1, 2013?

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can receive care and enroll during a special enrollment period between October 1, 2022, and October 1, 2023.

At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And both of these must be true for you:

You were discharged or released between September 11, 2001, and October 1, 2013, and

You haven’t enrolled in VA health care before

We encourage you to apply during this 1-year period so we can provide you with any care you may need now or in the future. Enrollment is free. And your care may be free as well.

Vietnam era Veteran eligibility

What new Agent Orange presumptive conditions will VA add?

Based on the PACT Act, we’ve added 2 new Agent Orange presumptive conditions: High blood pressure (also called hypertension)

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) If you think you’re eligible for VA health care and benefits, we encourage you to apply now.

What new Agent Orange presumptive locations will VA add?

We’ve added these 5 new locations to the list of presumptive locations:

Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976

Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969

Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969

Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off of Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 30, 1980

Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977

If you served on active duty in any of these locations, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to Agent Orange.

What new radiation presumptive locations will VA add?

We’ve added these 3 new response efforts to the list of presumptive locations:

Cleanup of Enewetak Atoll , from January 1, 1977, through December 31, 1980

, from January 1, 1977, through December 31, 1980 Cleanup of the Air Force B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons off the coast of Palomares, Spain , from January 17, 1966, through March 31, 1967

, from January 17, 1966, through March 31, 1967 Response to the fire onboard an Air Force B-52 bomber carrying nuclear weapons near Thule Air Force Base in Greenland from January 21, 1968, to September 25, 1968

If you took part in any of these efforts, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to radiation.