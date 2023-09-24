Putting the unity in community: CelebratED’s annual back-to-school party in the park

MANCHESTER, NH – Celebrating education and putting the “unity” in community is what the annual CelebratED festival at Veterans Park is all about, and that’s what Saturday’s strong showing of students, parents, and educators reflected.

The epic “back to school” party is a way for Manchester School District, Manchester Proud, and more than 40 city departments and organizations to come together live performances, awards, competitions, art in the part, free food and books for all and a chance to meet-and-greet your friends and neighbors.

The event is organized by Manchester Proud, which is always looking for support from the community through volunteerism. To learn more about Manchester Proud or to get involved, click here.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison