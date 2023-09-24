Putting the unity in community: CelebratED’s annual back-to-school party in the park

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Community, Education, Featured News 0
Sunday, September 24, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Community, Education, Featured News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Celebrating education and putting the “unity” in community is what the annual CelebratED festival at Veterans Park is all about, and that’s what Saturday’s strong showing of students, parents, and educators reflected.

The epic “back to school” party is a way for Manchester School District, Manchester Proud, and more than 40 city departments and organizations to come together live performances, awards, competitions, art in the part, free food and books for all and a chance to meet-and-greet your friends and neighbors.

The event is organized by Manchester Proud, which is always looking for support from the community through volunteerism. To learn more about Manchester Proud or to get involved, click here.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts