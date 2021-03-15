Put some spring in your step: MPD’s Senior Walks return April 12

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Community Policing Division announces the 2021 Spring Senior Walks. These walks allow seniors to exercise, socialize and experience Manchester with Manchester police officers. Walks are held Monday mornings at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The walks are approx. 2-3 miles and take about one hour to complete.

April 12, 2021 Manchester River Walk – East

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

April 19, 2021 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln.

April 26, 2021 Rock Rimmon

Meet behind 327 Kimball St.

May 3, 2021 Manchester River Walk – West

Meet at the rear of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St.

May 10, 2021 Weston Tower

Meet at the parking near the baseball field across from Trinity High School

May 17, 2021 Manchester/Goffstown Rail Trail

Meet at the front of the West Side Ice Arena @ Electric St

May 24, 2021 Manchester River Walk

Meet at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot @ 101 S. Commercial St.

June 1, 2021 Livingston Park

Meet in parking lot near the playground, Hooksett Rd. @ Redcoat Ln

June 7, 2021 Massabesic Lake Trail

Meet in the paved parking lot off Londonderry Turnpike just south of the Massabesic Traffic Circle