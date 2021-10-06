Public Zoom info meeting set for Oct. 7 on proposed psychiatric hospital in Concord

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and New Hampshire Hospital officials will hold an information session to discuss a proposal to build a secure forensic hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital.

The virtual information session will be held on Thursday, October 7, beginning at 6 p.m. Instructions for participating in the information session in Zoom:

Meeting : Proposed Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Information Session

: Proposed Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Virtual Information Session Computer access : https://nh-dhhs.zoom.us/j/92973942428?pwd=NVhDWXNveVExU1RVL0ZUS1lSam1ndz09

: https://nh-dhhs.zoom.us/j/92973942428?pwd=NVhDWXNveVExU1RVL0ZUS1lSam1ndz09 Telephone access : 646-558-8656

: 646-558-8656 Meeting ID : 929 7394 2428

: 929 7394 2428 Passcode: 202019

Members of the public will be invited to submit questions and comments during the session. This will be the first information session on the project, and the State intends to hold additional sessions as the project advances.