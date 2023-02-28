Public meetings set to discuss 2 improvement projects for Route 101 across 4 towns

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will hold two public informational meetings to present citizens and public officials with information regarding two proposed NH Route 101 projects.

The purpose of these events is to present citizens and public officials with information regarding the priority improvements for NH Route 101 within the Towns of Wilton, Milford, Amherst, and Bedford. The primary purpose of the projects is to improve safety and address the high-crash corridor segments along the 15-mile NH Route 101 corridor.

An environmental review of the project’s potential impacts on natural and cultural resources is underway in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. This project may also have an effect on cultural or historic resources that are potentially eligible for or listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become Consulting Parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be provided at the public informational meetings to be held on:

Monday, March 6, 2023

Barbara Landry Meeting Room, Amherst Town Hall,

2 Main St, Amherst, NH 03031

Doors Open at 6:00 pm

Presentation begins 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Milford Town Hall Auditorium,

1 Union Square, Milford, NH 03055

Doors Open at 6:00 pm

Presentation begins 6:30 p.m.



In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be rescheduled. Notices will be posted on the NHDOT and towns’ websites.

NHDOT programs and services will be administered in accordance with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Anyone needing mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way via phone: 603-271-3222 – TTY: 1-800-735-2964. Notification of the need for assistance must be made at least seven business days prior to this meeting/hearing.