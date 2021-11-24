Public invited to weigh in on police department during 2-day national CALEA evaluation

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is scheduled for its national reaccreditation assessment through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) beginning on December 6, 2021.

Manchester Police invites the public to participate in this assessment by attending a public hearing on Monday, December 6 from 5-7 p.m. in the community room at the police department, 405 Valley St., Manchester. Community members will be given the opportunity to interact with assessors and provide relevant input on the Manchester Police Department.

Those wishing to participate in this process at this time but are unable to come in person are invited to participate via Zoom using the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87402137029?pwd=RkVXTVIxT1RUMmlqMDc3TkxJbEhVQT09

Meeting ID: for this will be 874 0213 7029

Passcode: 550686.

Community Members will also be able to participate in a telephone call-in session on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 1 – 3 p.m. The call-in details are as follows:

Phone Number: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 892 2792 5237

Passcode (if requested): 940758

Phone calls will be limited to a 10-minute window and must be kept relative to our reaccreditation process.

The assessment examines all aspects of the Manchester Police Department to include, but not limited to, our policies, procedures, operations and support services.

The Manchester Police Department has been nationally accredited through CALEA since 1990 and is one of only 1,200 departments throughout the country to hold CALEA National Accreditation status. Achieving this high standard for over 30 years involves yearly remote assessments as well as on-site assessments every four years. Accredited agencies must show adherence to over 120 standards to meet standards set forth by CALEA. The purpose of this accreditation is to ensure Manchester Police meet an established set of professional standards, and requires:

Comprehensive and uniform written directives that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities.

Reports and analyses to make fact-based and informed management decisions.

Preparedness to address natural or man-made critical incidents.

Community relationship-building and maintenance.

Independent review by subject matter experts.

Continuous pursuit of excellence through annual reviews and other assessment measures.

After this two-day evaluation, the assessment team will construct a final report and submit it to the Commission who will make the final determination of awarding the agency reaccreditation. The assessors assigned to Manchester Police Department for this reaccreditation are Team Leader Chief Michael Crowell of Manlius New York and Team Member Captain Randall R. Jones (retired) and current Accreditation Manager for Fort Myers Florida.