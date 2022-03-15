Public input needed for 603 Bright Futures survey

CONCORD, NH — For the third consecutive year, the New Hampshire Department of Education is proud to announce the launch of its 603 Bright Futures Survey, a platform that provides parents, educators and community members a chance to share their perspectives and experiences with their respective schools.

The goal of the 603 Bright Futures survey is to ensure that New Hampshire schools are providing high quality, rigorous learning experiences that meet the needs of young learners and prepare them for college and career settings. It will also gather actionable feedback around learning models, school climate, family and community engagement and other topics in order to understand the successes and challenges of the recent school year and plan for the upcoming school year.

“Public input and feedback is crucial as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to address missed learning opportunities and focus on the best pathways to help all students,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education. “This survey will help us gain insight into various perceptions of school and district effectiveness. Throughout the past two years we have received more than 75,000 valuable responses from constituents and educators from all across the state.”

The 603 Bright Futures survey includes an opportunity for anyone interested – parents, educators or community members – to provide feedback that will be a valuable source of information to improve schools statewide. The Department will open its survey on March 14, which will remain available through April 29 to allow everyone the opportunity to respond. Once the survey closes, the results will be shared on the Department’s website where the public will have a chance to review, study and explore the various responses.

Survey Links:

Families in K-12, preschool and private schools: Family-Survey

Staff in public and private schools: Staff-Survey

Community members: Community-Survey

*Please note that “community members” are those who do not have students enrolled in New Hampshire public schools. Those who do should complete the family surveys instead.