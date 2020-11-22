Public comment open until Dec. 18 on draft of city’s Master Plan

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Planning Board on Nov. 20 released a draft of the 2020 Manchester Master Plan is available for public review and comment. The Board would welcome any and all comments on the plan.

In an effort to release a copy to the public as soon as possible, the draft is not in a completely polished form. The Board is aware of typographical errors and is working to address those while the draft is out for public review.

Please submit all comments by Friday, December 18. Comments can be submitted either by e-mailing masterplan@manchesternh.gov or by mail to:

Manchester Planning Boad

care of the Manchester Planning and Community Development Department

1 City Hall Plaza

Manchester, NH 03101

You can view the 229-page draft of the Master Plan here.