Public comment open until Dec. 13 regarding New Hampshire broadband infrastructure plan

CONCORD, NH – The Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA) will accept public comment until Dec. 13 on its initial proposal for improving broadband infrastructure across the state.

BEA’s Office of Broadband Initiatives was allocated $196.5 million from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program in 2023, which will be used to expand high-speed internet access. BEA’s goal for use of this funding will be to deploy broadband infrastructure to 100 percent of addresses in the state that lack broadband speeds.

New Hampshire residents, representatives of community organizations, businesses, municipal governments, and other interested people are encouraged to participate in the public comment period.

To access the draft plan, visit www.nheconomy.com. All comments must be submitted by noon on Dec. 13 to broadband@livefree.nh.gov or sent to the Office of Broadband Initiatives, 100 North Main St., Suite 100, Concord, NH 03301.

