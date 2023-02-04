Public answers Waypoint’s urgent call for supplies to aid homeless youth

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite Staters answered the urgent call issued by Waypoint this past Wednesday, which asked for donations of survival aid to help young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire. The ask was made just before New Hampshire’s unprecedented cold snap.

On Thursday and Friday, over 900 people from all corners of the state and all walks of life, poured into the agency’s drop-off sites in Rochester and Manchester where they donated over 4,000 items including jackets, sleeping bags, boots, tents, weather gear, hand and foot warmers, and much more.

In addition to warming centers and shelter openings across the state, including Waypoint’s own youth shelter – which is at capacity – the items will add an additional layer of protection for unhoused youth as they struggle to endure the long NH winter, and beyond.

For further information, call 1-800-640-6486 or visit www.waypointnh.org.

Gallery below: The community showed up with compassion and kindness