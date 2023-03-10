You’re a Boomer and you may be a parent of an adult child or two. With all the things you’ve done with/for your children through the years, have you received any type of thanks or recognition from that adult child that, yes, you did a good job as a parent? You are someone they are proud of? You made a difference in their lives?

I’m not sure how often the topic comes up in conversation in your house (remember telling your teen, “Wait until you have kids of your own!”) but daughter #1 has recognized her mom and dad using the written word for experiences that have impacted her own life (we took her to see The Rolling Stones 2002 40 Licks Tour at Gilette Stadium because I thought “How much longer can these guys last? We gotta see them now!”) Makes me feel like a million bucks, right?

Sortta, because that recognition comes as postings on her Facebook page. You know, the social media site that all her hundreds of friends read on a regular basis?

As I don’t share this stuff with my friends (I don’t want to come across too narcissistic), I thought I’d share with all of you. Even if you don’t hear it from your kids, they know how you were their role model, someone to whom they aspire. What they experienced growing up helped make them what they are today, hopefully good citizens who care for their family, neighbors, community, and country. What more can you ask for? (Okay, there are probably a few minor things you could ask for, but let’s focus on the big picture.)

This was a post from 2011 on #1’s Facebook page:

Proud of my Mother I am proud of my mother and the many different paths she wanders down. After living in New England since marrying my dad a long time ago [and even longer, since this was written in 2011!], my mom decided to move to Baltimore almost a year ago to start life anew (with my dad following her this summer*). Although her sister and family are nearby [in Baltimore], all she had with her was the dog [But of course!] and her self-confidence, and the occasional weekends with my dad when he came to visit. She originally moved for a job opportunity, which didn’t work out [Oh my gosh, did she share that on Facebook!], but adamantly stayed until she found a new [better] job. She is a strong, independent woman who is not afraid to face new challenges. My mother is an amazing woman. She has held many different careers — nurse, local reporter, public relations specialist, executive director of an assisted living home, and is now a test developer. She also completed her MBA and learned how to fly a plane**. I realize that I have much of my mother’s traits, including a love of words, an incredible intellect [Aw, shucks!], a thirst for education,*** social butterfly-ness, an appreciation for the work non-profits do, answering a call for service, and opening her arms to anyone who needs her. To all the people in my life who have never experienced a wonderful relationship with their mother, my mother is glad to embrace you.

Oh, don’t think she publicly writes only about me. My husband has also been the focus of her appreciation; I have to read those prose to him as he doesn’t bother with Facebook.

This from Father’s Day, 2022:

When I think about my dad, I think about music and business. It was easy for me to get into music. Thanks, Dad, for taking me to concerts (even if I’m difficult to hang with!) and instilling an appreciation for music and venues. I understand your love of both 60s pop and classic rock and how you won’t go to large venues anymore because you can’t see the musicians and parking/traffic and issues. I complain about those issues, too. It’s exciting and very frightening to be taking the reins of [dad’s] business. It was neat to see the business while I was growing up — I enjoyed the tchotchkes and the racks of apparel [he sells promotional products and apparel]. I’m proud to say that I am third generation and that I remember the sound of the embroidery machines and the smell of the ink, even if we don’t manage decoration in-house anymore [that was 25 years ago, in Lawrence, MA, with my father-in-law. Who says the Kurmans don’t have remarkable memories? Um, what day is this?] I’ve learned a lot about business and relationships from you. Thank you for supporting me while I find sturdy ground.

Reading these again, I am still in awe. Your children really do pay attention to what you do as they grow up, things you do not only with/for them, but how you make an impact within the larger community.

Feb 19, 2023

P.S. — I showed up on her Facebook page again, just last month. Oy! “I love my mom – she’s been blogging for a local news website [that would be InkLink], sometimes about me and my sister’s childhood. She’s been fleshing out some details that I vaguely remember, such as her being a Tupperware manager.” Is my face red!****

* The idea was for him to sell our condo and follow me down to Baltimore. Do you remember 2008? The housing bust? A year after I moved down to Baltimore, I moved back to New Hampshire because we never did sell.

** A story for another day.

***Yes, I hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism, an Associate of Science degree in nursing, a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, and an MBA. I got tired of going to school after that, particularly since all of the degrees other than the MBA were obtained prior to the personal computer, and you actually had to show up in class!

**** For those of you who read Calling All Girls magazine, the “Was My Face Red!” was one of its most popular columns.