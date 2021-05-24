Protestors march in solidarity with Palestine: ‘We cannot be silent. We will not be silent’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MANCHESTER, NH – A group of about 75 people marched Sunday as part of a worldwide pro-Palestine solidarity movement to raise awareness of the escalating violence that is taking a toll on human life in the Middle East. The march was organized by NH United for Palestine and the Southern NH Chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberalism.

Hassan Essa of Manchester rallied the group at Veterans Park before they carried signs and waved flags on a march down Elm Street, stopping in front of the offices of Congressman Chris Pappas, and Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen.

“While you may have heard there is a cease-fire, it does not mean Palestinians are safe. It does not mean Palestinians have freedom,” said Essa.

“For more than 70 years Israel has been illegally occupying Palestinian land, stealing more and violating international law. The occupation controls every aspect of Palestinian life. It is apartheid. Segregation. A life where Palestinians don’t control their water, their electricity, where they can go. This runs so deep. Even something as simple as having license plates on a car are different to identify whether it’s an Israeli or Palestinian driving,” Hassan said. He called on the U.S. government to stop supporting the Israeli government with $3.8 billion annually.

“Our tax dollars pay for weapons that are used to slaughter and oppress Palestinians and while our state’s congressional delegation mostly ignores the suffering and plight of the Palestinians, we cannot be silent. We will not be silent.”

