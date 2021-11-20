Protect American Voters and end gerrymandering

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

The NH House Special Redistricting committee just released the most partisan congressional map possible. This is a big deal—politicians have gerrymandered our voting districts in order to manipulate elections. This is a blatant abuse of power and could impact up to a quarter of Granite State voters. These gerrymandered districts will artificially imbalance statewide elections for at least the next 10 years.

Such a corrupt move is exactly why we must pass the Freedom to Vote Act immediately. In addition to banning gerrymandering forever, the FTVA makes Election Day a national holiday. It also strengthens the security of our elections by guaranteeing paper ballots, and mandates that voting machines be made in the USA. The FTVA requires that campaigns disclose their funders. This will help end the influence of big money in politics, a practice that has perverted and corrupted our elections for far too long.

Politicians shouldn’t be able to pick their own voters; voters should pick their politicians. Every American should be able to get to the polls without worrying about missing work. Dark money groups should be outlawed. And casting a ballot should be safe and secure.

Contact your senator, and tell them to support the Freedom to Vote Act. It’s their job to make sure our elections are free, fair, and secure. Talk to your family, friends, and neighbors, and ask them to contact their senator as well. This is a critical time for the future of our democracy. We need to protect American voters.