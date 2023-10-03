Proposed Hooksett bus depot proposal decision delayed

HOOKSETT, N.H. – A possible final determination on site plan approval for a proposed bus depot will have to wait due to a lack of information.

Shortly before Monday meeting’s Hooksett Planning Board meeting, it was announced that representatives of Ridgeback Self Storage LLC and their engineers, the Dubay Group, would not be in attendance at the meeting. This absence was due to a delay on the data requested by the board at their last meeting from Massachusetts-based Environmental and Transportation Planning Consultants HMMH. That request for information followed previous hearings in August, July and earlier in the summer and spring .

Residents living near the proposed project emptied out of the Planning Board meeting after learning of the delay, but some stayed and a few voiced their frustration at the Planning Board during the meeting. In addition to the various concerns they have provided the board over the proposed project in ongoing work near their homes they claim is in violation of New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services regulations and a telephone pole blocking the proposed entrance to the site.

“I was looking for some closure (tonight) and some direction and hopefully some peace at our home,” said Jolene Archambeault, one of the neighbors that stayed after the cancellation was announced. “But instead, it seems there’s nothing being said or nothing discussed in conversation. It’s disappointing.”

The board voted to continue the hearing on the site plan approval until Oct. 16