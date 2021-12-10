Proposed eight-story Central Street building earns variances

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposed eight-story mixed-use building on Central Street, called “Grand Central Suites,” was on the docket at Thursday’s Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting and it received a pair of variances after a stream of support by members of the board and public.

Attorney Roy Tilsley told the board that the proposed building fit well into the zoning criteria for the city’s central business district and arena overlay district, helping to build a bridge between SNHU Arena and the heart of downtown far better than the two restaurants that currently inhabit the proposal’s footprint.

Tilsley also noted the other nearby buildings of comparable size such as the Doubletree by Hilton just over a block away as well as stating it would help continue renovation of the block begun by the neighboring Residence Inn on Lake Street.

As currently proposed, the building would house 77 residential units over seven floors, with commercial units on the first floor taking up two of the current restaurants on the site and 62 parking spaces spread over the first floor and two underground levels.

One of the restaurant owners that would be displaced by the building, Timothy Gage of Central Ale House, submitted a letter to the board strongly supporting the proposal. Through his letter, Gage told the board his restaurant’s building had become outdated and the proposed building would be good addition to the city. Gage’s neighbor, Athens Restaurant, was represented by Iannis Kourtis, son of owner Sam Kourtis.

Like Gage, Kourtis strongly supported the proposal that would displace Athens and Central Ale House, feeling that the proposed building would beautify Central Street into something that could rival Hanover Street. He also hoped it would spur his parents into a well-deserved retirement.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Kourtis.

The proposal also received a letter of support from State Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) as well as Ward 3 Alderman Pat Long, with Long stating the added residences would help grow the city’s downtown toward a threshold where it could gain national prominence.

Comments from abutting property owners showed either unilateral or qualified support. Allan Hendershot, landlord Top Shelf Tattoo on Elm Street completely supported the proposal, saying it would give the city much-needed housing and would not impact his rooftop garden.

“We need housing in Manchester, we need this type of development in the city and if we’re going to move forward, we need to approve these types of buildings,” said Hendershot.

Gail York, one of the co-owners of Shopper’s Pub at 20 Lake St., directly adjacent to Central Ale House, said she supported the building overall. However, she was worried about its need to appropriate half of Litchfield Lane, which separates Central Ale House and Shoppers, into its footprint. York said that parking between Shoppers and Residence Inn was vital for her restaurant, with cars then cycling behind Shoppers onto Litchfield Lane and back out onto Lake Street past the other side of the building. She feared that the removal of that loop could result in safety problems for cars parked at Shoppers and fire trucks.

Tilsley said that the Grand Central Suites property owns the dirt and right of way up to the center line of Litchfield Lane, with only development on the street itself an issue requiring municipal approval. He also noted that most of Litchfield Lane was no longer a public street.

Jay Wolf, landlord of George’s Apparel on Elm Street also supported the proposal, but voiced concern about traffic and parking impacts to the neighborhood.

Those sentiments were shared by George Tsiaras, owner of 67 Central St., a nine-unit building adjacent to Athens and Residence Inn.

Tsiaras said that his building has nine parking spaces and some tenants own more than one car, leading him to worry about the fact that the Grand Central Suites building would not have enough spaces for each of its tenants. He added that Litchfield Lane, which separates his building from Residence Inn, is also frequently used by his tenants.

The latter half of Tsiaras’ comment was part of Tilsley’s reply to York, adding that traffic flow was under the purview of the Planning Board, not the ZBA.

Tilsley also noted that no parking is required for buildings in the city’s Central Business District under the city’s zoning bylaws.

Among members of the board, ZBA Vice Chair Jose Lovell said he was excited to see the proposal and was encouraged by the subterranean parking. ZBA Aldermanic liaison Jim Roy felt that the proposal was on “good ground” and ZBA Member Anne Ketterer said that it fit well into the city’s recently renewed Master Plan.

The two variances sought relief from Section 8.04 (11,390 sq. ft where 40,000 sq. ft is required) and nd Section 6.06 (a floor ratio of 5.8 where 5.0 is allowed) of the zoning bylaws. Both were unanimously approved by the ZBA.

The proposed building will need to go before the Planning Board for likely site plan review as well as the Board of Mayor and Aldermen regarding retiring the rest of Litchfield Lane as a public way.