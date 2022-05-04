Property Tax Relief Available for Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Through NH Department of Revenue Program

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration (NHDRA) is offering a larger group of homeowners the opportunity to apply for property tax relief through its Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program.

Single homeowners making up to $37,000 per year and married homeowners making up to $47,000 can apply for relief from the state through June 30, 2022. Additionally, the maximum homestead value that may qualify for an award is increased to $220,000 of value. NHDRA distributed more than $821,400 in tax relief through this program last year, and nearly $46 million in total since the program launched in 2002.

Last July, Governor Chris Sununu signed into law an expansion to the eligibility of the low and moderate income homeowners property tax relief program. The law increases the total household income eligibility for a single person from $20,000 to $37,000 and for a married person or head of household from $40,000 to $47,000. Additionally, the law increases the maximum homestead value that may qualify for an award from $100,000 to $220,000.

“In addition to fairly and efficiently administering tax laws and collecting the proper amount of taxes, we strive to provide as much support to our taxpayers as possible,” said NHDRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “We understand that many residents may still face financial challenges due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will work with qualified individuals so they are aware of the option to apply for tax relief.”

An eligible applicant for Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief is a person who is:

Single with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $37,000; or

Married or head of New Hampshire household with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $47,000; and

Owns a homestead subject to the State Education Property Tax; and

Has resided in that homestead as of April 1, 2021.

Applicants are encouraged to file their claim electronically using the DRA’s new Granite Tax Connect (GTC) online portal at www.revenue.nh.gov/gtc. For those applicants wishing to file their claim on paper, the application form (Form DP-8) is available on NHDRA’s website at www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm. Older versions of the form will not be accepted. Program applicants are required to submit their individual income tax returns with the application.

Taxpayers with questions should call Taxpayer Services at (603) 230-5920.

NHDRA provided the following tips to homeowners considering applying for the program:

Applicants are reminded that NHDRA is a state taxing agency and cannot determine an individual’s federal tax liability. If applicants are unsure whether they are required to file federally, they may contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

If an applicant is not required to file with the IRS, they should check the box on the Form DP-8 indicating this.

Homesteads held in trust must also be verified by submission of the trust document but may still qualify for relief.

Residents who do not have internet access may request Form DP-8 by calling NHDRA’s Forms Line at (603) 230-5001.

Granite State residents can find more information about the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program and review the status of their application on NHDRA’s website. NHDRA’s Taxpayer Services Division is available to answer all filing questions. Contact the Taxpayer Services Division by phone at (603) 230-5000 (select option 2), Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.