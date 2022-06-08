Program grants available through United Way to help community ‘Learn, Earn & Be Healthy’

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way is looking to partner with area non-profits to help fund programs that enrich the community.

The organization has launched its statewide Request for Qualified Partner application and Request for Proposals (RFP) for 2022. Certified 501(c)3 organizations, or organizations with a fiscal sponsor, can apply for qualification status and apply for funding in all 7 of our regions, including the newest Greater Seacoast region. General grant funding is intended to support programs that enable individuals and communities to Learn, Earn and Be Healthy. This year an Equity Application has been added to the grant options focused on supporting grassroots organizations.

“With support from the Granite United Way Board of Directors, we have been taking a closer look at our work and grantmaking process through a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) lens. This reflection has included discussions with other funders, community leaders, and review of our grant-making history,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “Through this process the Board created a DE&I Committee to lead this important work. Based on the recommendation of that committee, and with unanimous approval from the Board, GUW is establishing an equity and inclusion funding opportunity focused on grassroots organizations creating impact in our communities.”

The General Application provides support to organizations that create opportunities to Learn, Earn, and Be Healthy across our regions.

The Equity Application is available for partners who:

Have not received a Community Impact Grant from Granite United Way in the last five years,

Have revenues under $500,000 annually,

Support work that addresses a documented equity gap in their community,

Are requesting funds of $10,000 per year or less, and

Are seeking funding in only one of Granite United Way’s 7 regions.

All applications must be completed by June 28, 2022, at 4 p.m.

This year Granite United Way is also offering two drop-in question and answer sessions are available on:

June 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon

June 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interested in more information regarding these sessions should email rfp@graniteuw.org for access information.

“We seek to be a supporter and collaborator in this process, to lead and support with trust, respect, and humility, and to remain open to learning and embracing opportunities for growth and change along the way.” Said Tufts. “We are committed to our strategic promises to be local, lead and adapt to our community’s needs.”

For comprehensive information on this process and how to apply, visit www.graniteuw.org.

Granite United Way

Granite United Way is an experienced and trusted organization dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. Granite United Way is committed to improving the lives of individuals and families by supporting programs in the areas of education, income and health. Granite United Way works with over 1,000 companies, 25,000 investors and thousands of volunteers every year to make our communities a better place. Granite United Way is highly rated by both GuideStar and Charity Navigator, two well-known national nonprofit analysts.

Granite United Way serves the Central NH, Greater Seacoast Region, Merrimack County, North Country, Northern Region, Southern (Manchester/Derry/Salem), and Upper Valley Regions of NH as well as Windsor County, VT. For more information, visit www.graniteuw.org.