Prison investigates unattended death after inmate found in his cell

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections, in coordination with NH State Police, is investigating the unanticipated death of Wayne Walker, 54, a resident at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Correctional staff responded to Mr. Walker at approximately 05:35 a.m. on Sept. 17 during rounds. Correctional officers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on Mr. Walker while awaiting support from Concord Emergency Medical Services team responding to the incident. Efforts to save Mr. Walker were unsuccessful.

All unanticipated deaths are investigated in consultation with the State’s medical examiner and the NH State Police.

Mr. Walker was admitted into the New Hampshire State Prison in 2008 for multiple sentences of aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault out of Rockingham County with a current maximum release date of January 10, 2028.