Prime Alternative Treatment Centers to open dispensary in Chichester April 9

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a registration certificate allowing Prime Alternative Treatment Centers (ATC) of NH to begin operations at its new therapeutic cannabis dispensary location in Chichester, NH. Prime ATC expects the Chichester dispensary will open to qualifying patients and designated caregivers on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Qualifying patients currently registered with Prime ATC in Merrimack will be able to access both dispensary locations and will not have to register separately for the Chichester location.

In 2019, the NH Legislature approved HB335, which required the State’s Therapeutic Cannabis Program (TCP) to make access and travel to ATCs easier for qualifying patients and their designated caregivers. HB335 enabled the establishment of an additional therapeutic cannabis dispensary in Region 2 (representing Hillsborough and Merrimack counties).

As part of HB335, DHHS conducted a patient needs assessment, which determined that a dispensary in the Concord area would best alleviate the travel burden on TCP patients in Region 2. Information on the needs assessment is included in the Therapeutic Cannabis Program 2019 Data Report .

The Therapeutic Cannabis Program began serving patients in 2016. At the end of 2020, there were 11,161 qualifying patients and 564 designated caregivers participating in the program.

Applications for qualifying patients and designated caregivers, medical provider certifications, and other important information can be downloaded from the Therapeutic Cannabis Program page at www.dhhs.nh.gov/oos/tcp/.