Pride Month schedule announced, includes Saturday’s Queen City Pride Parade and festival

MANCHESTER, NH – A full list of events and activities celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month has been released by Queen City Pride, including the first of what is expected to become an annual event: the Queen City Pride Parade, set for June 18.

Queen City Pride’s mission is to celebrate, unify and promote the LGBTQ+ community of New Hampshire through social engagement, public awareness, educational campaigns, and events.

“It’s a place where you can come be you,” says Kyle Davis, Queen City Pride Executive Director. “Our theme for 2022, ‘Come Out With Us,’ is focused on encouraging people to socialize after the pandemic, and introduce the world to who you are or want to be. Come Out With Us and be proud, supported and loved. Come Out With Us to share your story and be part of the biggest Pride Celebration in New Hampshire,” Davis says.

Queen City Pride supports and advocates for the inclusion, equity and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community, and its allies, in the Greater Manchester Area. Fostering the creation of safe spaces; hosting an annual pride celebration; partnering with local advocacy groups that address the challenges and issues facing the queer community; and providing a voice for youth, transgender, BIPOC and other underserved populations.

“Events have only been getting bigger and we want to thank all the vendors, sponsors, city officials, volunteers, and supporters that have helped us get to where we are today. Please follow us on Facebook or Instagram and help us spread awareness around our mission, learn more about scheduled events and join the Queen City Pride family here in New Hampshire,” says Scott Cloutier, Queen City Pride director of communications.

Schedule of Events

June 14th

Youth Explosion @ The Factory on Willow, 252 Willow St.

DJ Rekless- Dancing – Performance by Foxen Address

SWAG- Food – Drinks – Raffles

6 – 8:30 p.m. | FREE | Under 21

Sign-up Required (Space Limited)

June 15th

Pride Karaoke @ Stark Brewing, 500 N. Commercial St.

Sing your favorite hits with karaoke diva George Cox!

June 16th

Night of Kings & Queens @ Shaskeen

Drag Performances by: Mike Hawk – Chi-Chi Marvel – Veronica LaForce – Mercurius Lion – Clara Divine

21+ | $15 Admission

June 17th

Flag Raising @ City Hall

12 p.m. | Pride Flag Raising with Speakers

Studio 54 Party @ Currier Museum

7 p.m. | $50 | Special Community Collaboration

June 18th

PRIDE PARADE

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Commercial Street, Manchester

PRIDE FESTIVAL

12 – 6 p.m.

PRIDE After Party @ Masonic Temple

8 p.m. VIP Entrance | 9 p.m. General Admission

DJ – Dancing – Performers – Snacks – Cocktails

21+ | $15 General Admission | $25 VIP

On the Web: queencitypridenh.org/

Visit us on Facebook

About Queen City Pride:

In 2018, Robb Curry and Kyle Davis worked with Mayor Joyce Craig to officially recognize June as Pride month for the first time in the City of Manchester. This was a momentous occasion for the City to embrace the LGBTQ community while recognizing the struggles we have endured and the contributions we have made to making Manchester what it is today. That day culminated in the first Pride flag raised at City Hall.

In 2019, we proudly raised the Pride flag above City Hall again and hosted the first Queen City Pride Block Party to celebrate this achievement.

Following from the success of the initial block party, the YWCA of New Hampshire along with Mayor Joyce Craig, Robb & Kyle wanted to do more for the community throughout the year. Queen City Pride was formed in late 2019 to satisfy these goals. We are a group of people – both members and allies of the LGBTQ Community – who joined forces to celebrate Pride by hosting events, activities and meetings throughout the year.