Pride Month 2023 happenings in and around Manchester

The Stonewall Riots, a six-day uprising by the LBTGQ community against New York City police, who regularly raided gay clubs and bars, was a critical pivot for the Gay Rights Movement in the US. On June 28, 1970, one year after Stonewall, the Christopher Street Liberation Day March was held marking the first Pride march.

In 2000 President Bill Clinton officially recognized June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month, and in 2011 President Barack Obama declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, further expanding its definition, and amplifying the acceptance of diversity and inclusion.

Show your pride by celebrating Pride Month with the various festivities taking place in and around Manchester.

St. Peter’s Pride Celebration

St. Peter’s Episcopal church honors pride month with its annual. The event includes St. Peter’s choir, a prayer service as well as a guest speaker. Refreshments will be served following the service.

3 Peabody Row, Londonderry

June 4

9:30AM

Dixie’s Drag Show

The Stark Brewing Company will host Dirty Dixie’s Drag Show, a 21-and-over comedy event. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a meal from The Stark Brewing Company’s hearty menu as well as a pre-show meet-and-greet session. Photographs with performers will take place following the show. Ticket pricing ranges from $25-$45.

The Stark Brewing Company

Saturday June 10

Doors open @ 7:00. Show begins @ 8:30

Layers of Identity: A Visual Exploration

An exhibition exploring the themes of sexuality, race, culture and more through multiple disciplines of art including video, photography, sculpting and painting

Layers of identity showing at the Mosaic Art Collective “aims to showcase artwork that explores the complex and multifaceted nature of identity, and how it is shaped by various personal and societal factors” The exhibit will run from June 5 – June 30.

66 Hanover St, Suite 201, Manchester

Opening Reception: June 10, 2023

4PM – 8PM

Youth Pride Night

Queen ChiChi Marvel will serve as your host, as you hop around downtown Manchester for an after-school, under-21, event to participating shops to celebrate Pride Month. The event will include food and entertainment by Onyx Reigns, Foxen Address and Veronica LaForce. Maps will be distributed at Boards & Brews, where a social hour will begin at 3 PM. RSVPs are required.

Downtown Manchester

June 13

4PM – 6:30PM

Femmes & Them

The Breezeway Pub will host the inclusive evening of Femmes & Them, featuring the comedy of Holly Smith, Mona Forgione, and Jai Demeule, as well as dancing. This is a 21-and-over event. Tickets cost $15.

14 Pearl St, Manchester, NH

June 15

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Pride Festival 2023

Celebrate The Manchester Pride Festival on June 17, at Veterans Park. This is a free community event that will include vendors, food trucks, (a/the?) Drag Queen Story Hour and much more.

Veterans Park

June 17

The Official Pride Afterparty

Jewel Nightclub presents The Official Pride Afterparty

Enjoy an evening of drinks and dancing at Jewel nightclub which hosts an array of musical genres from hip-hop to pop to hard rock, and everything in between. This is a 21-and-over event. Pricing begins at $20 (early bird pricing).

61 Canal St, Manchester

June 17

8PM – 1AM

Life’s a Drag

Get ready for a hilariously raunchy evening at Chunky’s Cinema and Pub, Manchester, who, for the first time will host the Life’s a Drag show, with entertainers who predominantly perform throughout New England.

707 Huse Rd, Manchester

June 17

9PM

Nashua Pride Festival

Nashua celebrates pride month with the Nashua Pride Festival, a free inclusive celebration. If you are not able to attend the event, the Nashua Pride Festival is accepting donations in support of future events. The parade will begin at the Nashua Public Library.

Nashua Public Library

June 24

2PM – 6PM

