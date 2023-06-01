Pride Month 2023 happenings in and around Manchester

The Stonewall Riots, a six-day uprising by the LBTGQ community against New York City police, who regularly raided gay clubs and bars, was a critical pivot for the Gay Rights Movement in the US. On June 28, 1970, one year after Stonewall, the Christopher Street Liberation Day March was held marking the first Pride march.
In 2000 President Bill Clinton officially recognized June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month, and in 2011 President Barack Obama declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, further expanding its definition, and amplifying the acceptance of diversity and inclusion.
Show your pride by celebrating Pride Month with the various festivities taking place in and around Manchester.
St. Peter’s Pride Celebration
St. Peter’s Episcopal church honors pride month with its annual. The event includes St. Peter’s choir, a prayer service as well as a guest speaker. Refreshments will be served following the service.
WHAT: St. Peter’s Pride Celebration
WHERE: 3 Peabody Row, Londonderry
WHEN: June 4
TIME: 9:30AM
MORE: St. Peter’s Pride Celebration
Dixie’s Drag Show
The Stark Brewing Company will host Dirty Dixie’s Drag Show, a 21-and-over comedy event. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a meal from The Stark Brewing Company’s hearty menu as well as a pre-show meet-and-greet session. Photographs with performers will take place following the show. Ticket pricing ranges from $25-$45.
WHAT: Dixie’s Drag Show
WHERE: The Stark Brewing Company
WHEN: Saturday June 10
TIME: Doors open @ 7:00. Show begins @ 8:30
MORE: Dixie’s Drag Show
Layers of Identity: A Visual Exploration
An exhibition exploring the themes of sexuality, race, culture and more through multiple disciplines of art including video, photography, sculpting and painting
Layers of identity showing at the Mosaic Art Collective “aims to showcase artwork that explores the complex and multifaceted nature of identity, and how it is shaped by various personal and societal factors” The exhibit will run from June 5 – June 30.
WHAT: Layers of Identity: A Visual Exploration
WHERE: 66 Hanover St, Suite 201, Manchester
WHEN: Opening Reception: June 10, 2023
TIME: 4PM – 8PM
MORE: Layers of Identity: A Visual Exploration
Youth Pride Night
Queen ChiChi Marvel will serve as your host, as you hop around downtown Manchester for an after-school, under-21, event to participating shops to celebrate Pride Month. The event will include food and entertainment by Onyx Reigns, Foxen Address and Veronica LaForce. Maps will be distributed at Boards & Brews, where a social hour will begin at 3 PM. RSVPs are required.
WHAT: Youth Pride Night
WHERE: Downtown Manchester
WHEN: June 13
TIME: 4PM – 6:30PM
MORE: Youth Pride Night
Femmes & Them
The Breezeway Pub will host the inclusive evening of Femmes & Them, featuring the comedy of Holly Smith, Mona Forgione, and Jai Demeule, as well as dancing. This is a 21-and-over event. Tickets cost $15.
WHAT: Femmes & Them
WHERE: 14 Pearl St, Manchester, NH
WHEN: June 15
TIME: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
MORE: Femmes & Them
Pride Festival 2023
Celebrate The Manchester Pride Festival on June 17, at Veterans Park. This is a free community event that will include vendors, food trucks, (a/the?) Drag Queen Story Hour and much more.
WHAT: Pride Festival
WHERE: Veterans Park
WHEN: June 17
MORE: Manchester Pride Festival
The Official Pride Afterparty
Jewel Nightclub presents The Official Pride Afterparty
Enjoy an evening of drinks and dancing at Jewel nightclub which hosts an array of musical genres from hip-hop to pop to hard rock, and everything in between. This is a 21-and-over event. Pricing begins at $20 (early bird pricing).
WHAT: The Official Pride Afterparty
WHERE: 61 Canal St, Manchester
WHEN: June 17
TIME: 8PM – 1AM
MORE: The Official Pride Afterparty
Life’s a Drag
Get ready for a hilariously raunchy evening at Chunky’s Cinema and Pub, Manchester, who, for the first time will host the Life’s a Drag show, with entertainers who predominantly perform throughout New England.
WHAT: Life’s a Drag
WHERE: 707 Huse Rd, Manchester
WHEN: June 17
TIME: 9PM
MORE: Life’s a Drag
Nashua Pride Festival
Nashua celebrates pride month with the Nashua Pride Festival, a free inclusive celebration. If you are not able to attend the event, the Nashua Pride Festival is accepting donations in support of future events. The parade will begin at the Nashua Public Library.
WHAT: Nashua Pride Festival
WHERE: Nashua Public Library
WHEN: June 24
TIME: 2PM – 6PM
MORE: Nashua Pride Festival