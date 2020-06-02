Price Rite donates to local food banks

KEASBEY, N.J. – On Tuesday, Price Rite Marketplace announced that it has raised more than $131,000 for area food banks, including the New Hampshire Food Bank.

From November to December 2019, its stores across the northeast collaborated in the effort, including the Price Rite Marketplace location on Valley Street in Manchester.

“Food insecurity has always been a challenge in our communities, but now, more than ever, our neighbors are faced with it, sometimes for the first time,” said Jim Dorey, president of Price Rite Marketplace. “We greatly appreciate the support and generosity of our customers and associates, whose contributions help make a difference in the communities we serve at a time when it is needed most.”

Since 2002, Price Rite Marketplace has raised over $1.8 million to fight hunger as parts of its Check-Out Hunger initiative.