MANCHESTER, N.H. – There will be no trash or recycling collection on Monday, February 19th, in observance of President’s Day. As a result, all collection of trash and recycling may be delayed by 24 hours for the remainder of the week. However, we encourage everyone to place their barrels out on your normal collection day beginning Tuesday. The Drop-Off Facility will also be closed on February 19th. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 603-624-6444.