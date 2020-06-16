President Trump signs order on police reform, calls for more funding and support for local police

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that promotes “common-sense reforms to public safety while rejecting fringe, anti-police demands,” according to a White House news release. The executive order was signed following a meeting between Trump and families of “several people who lost their loved ones in deadly actions by police,” said Trump, listing the names of several victims of police shootings including Ahmad Aubrey and Antwon Rose Jr.

“All Americans mourn by your side and your loved ones will not have died in vain. We’re one nation. We grieve together and we heal together,” Trump said, promising to “fight for justice for all our people.”

LIVE: Remarks on Safe Policing for Safe Communities https://t.co/86grjrXmZm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 16, 2020

Trump said the executive order will build on the following goals:

Certification: The Justice Department will now allocate certain funding only to law enforcement agencies that meet high standards for use-of-force and de-escalation, as credentialed by reputable independent bodies. As part of this new credentialing, chokeholds will be banned except if an officer’s life is at risk. Information sharing: The Attorney General will create a database for federal, state, and local law enforcement to track terminations, criminal convictions, and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use-of-force. Mental health: To protect both officers and our most vulnerable populations, the Administration will prioritize training for police and social workers who respond to incidents involving the mentally ill, addicted, and homeless. Legislative action: The Administration will develop and propose new legislation to Congress to build on these policies and boost community engagement.

Trump also called for more funding for police departments, which he said in many cases are “underfunded, understaffed, and under-supported.” He said the order “brings law enforcement and their communities closer together,” adding that calls to defund policing will only drive them further apart.

See Trump’s executive order on safe policing

WATCH: President Trump’s full remarks from the Rose Garden