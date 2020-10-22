President Trump expected in NH on Sunday

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – President Donald Trump is set to return to New Hampshire this Sunday for what may be his final stop in New Hampshire before Election Day.

Trump is expected to speak sometime early in the afternoon at Prostar Aviation in Londonderry, the site of his most recent visit to the Granite State.

The New Hampshire Democratic Party has released a statement on his visit.

“Donald Trump is a failed president, and racing back here to deliver more broken promises to a shrinking number of faithful supporters won’t change how our state and our country face multiple crises that he has ignored: a pandemic he refuses to contain at the expense of over 220,000 American lives and counting, and a corresponding economic downturn that has shuttered hundreds of local businesses. Granite Staters are voting now to replace his chaos with Joe Biden’s strong leadership and Democrats up and down the ballot, and he is out of time to change our minds.”

Manchester Ink Link will have more information as it becomes available as well as news from the event.