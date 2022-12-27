President Signs into Law Bipartisan Bill Backed by Senator Hassan & Congressman Pappas to Provide Funding for Law Enforcement De-Escalation Training

WASHINGTON – The President today signed into law bipartisan legislation cosponsored by Senator Maggie Hassan, and supported by Congressman Chris Pappas, to help law enforcement officers respond effectively to people experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. The bill authorizes millions of dollars in annual grant funding to improve training for police officers interacting with individuals dealing with mental or behavioral health issues, including using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics and working with mental health professionals on crisis intervention teams. It would also empower police and the mental health professionals working with them to link individuals to mental and behavioral health services in their community.

“When there is an emergency, law enforcement officers are often the first ones on the scene, making it essential that they have the training to handle a variety of crises,” Senator Hassan said. “This new law can help law enforcement officers more effectively respond to someone experiencing a mental or behavioral health emergency and de-escalate the situation swiftly.”

“Every day members of law enforcement respond to a wide variety of calls, and it’s important they have the training and resources to respond to every call safely and effectively,” said Congressman Pappas. “This bipartisan legislation will close critical gaps in mental health crisis training, helping protect law enforcement officers and improving outcomes for the people they serve. I’m pleased that this bipartisan bill has been signed into law today, and I will continue fighting to deliver the resources law enforcement needs to keep our communities safe.”

Senator Hassan is committed to providing law enforcement officers with the support that they need. Senator Hassan and Representative Pappas recently joined the rest of the delegation in announcing $500,000 to help local New Hampshire police departments hire more law enforcement officers, which follows Senator Hassan’s push to increase funding for state and local law enforcement. The President also signed into law bipartisan legislation that Senator Hassan cosponsored to support law enforcement officers suffering from PTSD and their families. Senator Hassan also joined her colleagues in introducing legislation to gather greater information on attacks targeting law enforcement. In 2019, bipartisan legislation became law that Senator Hassan cosponsored to help prevent law enforcement officer suicide.