President Biden coming to Manchester on Monday

Joe Biden official portrait 2021 cropped
President Biden. Promotional photo

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to return to Manchester on Monday, March 11 as part of an official White House visit rather than a campaign event.

Biden made numerous trips to Manchester during the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary, visiting locations such as St. George’s Cathedral on Hanover Street and McIntyre Ski Area.

He did not appear on the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary ballot, but won through a write-in campaign.

Manchester Ink Link will provide additional details on the visit as they become available.

