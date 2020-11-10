Presenting sponsor Members First Credit Union supports Manchester Police Athletic League’s “Out of the Box Ball”

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union is continuing its support of the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL) by sponsoring the 2020 MPAL Ball with a $15,000 donation as presenting sponsor. MPAL is a non-profit afterschool organization that matches cops with kids to provide coaching and mentoring through athletic, educational and enrichment activities.

The MPAL “Out of the Box Ball 2020” was billed as a “Socially Distinct Experience” with in-home, chef-prepared dinners for 2-10 participants. Raffle tickets were also available for a chance to experience a live, in-home chef or musical entertainment.

“We are delighted to participate again in the MPAL Ball and the important work that MPAL does for young people in Manchester,” said Bruce Leighton, Members First Credit Union’s president and CEO. “2020 has been a uniquely challenging year, and our community benefits greatly from MPAL’s investment in its youth. Throughout our history, Members First has been deeply rooted in the Manchester area, and we are committed to supporting organizations like MPAL in their efforts.”

While the MPAL ball is usually a festive event of dining and dancing, MPAL was determined to make this year’s event equally special. “Our inaugural Ball in 2019 was an incredible success, and we wanted to create a 2020 event that was just as memorable,” said Jayna Stevens, MPAL director of operations and development. “We think people will love the chance to have chef-created meals delivered to their homes as they support our community’s youth. MPAL greatly appreciates the continued partnership of Members First Credit Union.”

To learn more about MPAL, visit www.manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org.

