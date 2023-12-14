Prescott adds more CD-1 endorsements

Exeter, NH – Today, Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in NH-01, released yet another round of endorsements from Granite State leaders.
State Representative Jess Edwards, Chair of Finance – Division III representing Auburn, Chester, Candia, and Deerfield, Auburn
“Russell Prescott is a serious candidate for a serious time in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need a principled conservative as our nominee for Congress — one with a proven track record as a citizen legislator. I know Russell’s experience as both a small business owner and a public servant will give him the tools to be a strong voice for us in Washington. I am proud to put my full support behind his campaign.”
Steve Duprey, Former National Committeeman for the New Hampshire Republican Party and successful small business owner
“I’ve known Russell Prescott for many years and have seen his commitment to his community and constituents firsthand. He knows how to bring together all factions of the Republican Party, and he understands how to win tough races. I’m proud to support Russell Prescott for Congress.”
Ann Marie Banfield, parental rights advocate with a focus on education and a former Education Liaison with NH Cornerstone, North Hampton
“An individual’s understanding and support for parents’ rights and school choice is one of the first things I look for when deciding who I will endorse for office. Russell Prescott has a solid record to stand on when it comes to these important issues, and I am confident he will be a strong voice for us in Washington. Russell has my full and complete support for Congress in NH-01.”
Additional new endorsements:
- John J. Adams, Wolfeboro
- State Representative Richard Beaudoin, Gilford
- Larry Borland, Wolfeboro Falls
- State Representative Stephen Boyd, Hooksett
- Gus Fromuth, President of Freedom Energy Logistics, Manchester
- Commissioner Steven Goddu, Vice Chair of the Rockingham County Commissioners, serving Atkinson, Derry, Newton, Plaistow, Salem, Seabrook, South Hampton, and Windham, Salem
- Arleigh Greene, President and Owner of Seabrook Truck Center, Seabrook
- Jan Huttula, Former Chair of the Londonderry GOP, Londonderry
- Greg Huttula, Londonderry
- State Representative John MacDonald, Chairman of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee and retired detective with the New Hampshire State Police, Wolfeboro Falls
- State Representative Tim McGough, Merrimack
- Alderman Ed Sapienza, Alderman for Manchester’s Ward 8
- Mrs. and Mrs. Bill Trombly, President of Bill Trombly Plumbing – Heating – Cooling -Electric, Manchester
Previously released endorsements:
- 603 Alliance
- Grafton County Commissioner Omer C. Ahern Jr., founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Wentworth
- Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham
- Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham
- Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye
- Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow
- State Representative Cyril Aures, Chichester
- Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry
- Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston
- State Representative Harry Bean, Chair of the Belknap County Delegation, Gilford
- State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton
- State Representative David Bickford, New Durham
- Diane Bitter, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Rye Beach
- Marc Bourgeois, Owner of MB Tractor, Plaistow
- Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett
- Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson
- Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth
- Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry
- Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn
- State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom
- Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead
- David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack
- Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield
- Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene
- State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton
- Retired Sheriff of Strafford County, Wayne Estes, Dover
- Russ Fearon, Owner of Fearon Plumbing and Heating, Manchester
- Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping
- Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield
- Jay Flanders, former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee
- Mark Flanders, Republican Nominee for Alderman in Ward 4, Manchester
- Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook
- State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester
- John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow
- Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin
- State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown
- Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover
- State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester
- Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford
- Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford
- Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter
- Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester
- Mayor George Hansel, Keene
- State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston
- Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond
- State Representative John Hunt, Rindge
- State Representative William Infantine, Manchester
- State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24 and Small Business Owner, Bradford
- State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook
- Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton
- State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry
- State Representative and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, Director of the 603 Alliance, Wilton
- Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham
- Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth
- State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham
- Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry
- Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow
- Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff
- Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway
- Chris McRae, Owner of Plastic Techniques, Goffstown
- Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown
- Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson
- Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye
- State Representative David Nagel, Gilmanton
- Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown
- Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington
- House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack
- John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton
- Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett
- State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead
- State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown
- State Representative John Potucek, Derry
- Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)
- Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton
- Chuck Rage, Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, longtime Chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District, and Board Member of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Beach
- Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry
- Former State Senator for District 17 and former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield
- Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester
- Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover
- Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter
- Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham
- Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham
- Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester
- Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia
- Tom Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia
- Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton
- Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland
- Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton
- Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem
- Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown
- Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester
- Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster
- Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford
- State Representative Michael Vose, Epping
- Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham
- Former State Representative, Fran Wendelboe, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, New Hampton
- State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston
- Former Republican Nominee for State Representative, Jenny Wilson, Barrington
- State Representative Clayton Wood, Pittsfield
- Hon. Bob Worden, past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson
- Sheriff Bill Wright, Belknap County Sheriff and former Vice Chairman of Belknap County GOP, Belmont
- Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford
- Paul Young, Small Business Owner, Portsmouth