Prescott adds more CD-1 endorsements

Exeter, NH – Today, Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in NH-01, released yet another round of endorsements from Granite State leaders.

State Representative Jess Edwards, Chair of Finance – Division III representing Auburn, Chester, Candia, and Deerfield, Auburn

“Russell Prescott is a serious candidate for a serious time in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need a principled conservative as our nominee for Congress — one with a proven track record as a citizen legislator. I know Russell’s experience as both a small business owner and a public servant will give him the tools to be a strong voice for us in Washington. I am proud to put my full support behind his campaign.”

Steve Duprey, Former National Committeeman for the New Hampshire Republican Party and successful small business owner

“I’ve known Russell Prescott for many years and have seen his commitment to his community and constituents firsthand. He knows how to bring together all factions of the Republican Party, and he understands how to win tough races. I’m proud to support Russell Prescott for Congress.”

Ann Marie Banfield, parental rights advocate with a focus on education and a former Education Liaison with NH Cornerstone, North Hampton

“An individual’s understanding and support for parents’ rights and school choice is one of the first things I look for when deciding who I will endorse for office. Russell Prescott has a solid record to stand on when it comes to these important issues, and I am confident he will be a strong voice for us in Washington. Russell has my full and complete support for Congress in NH-01.”

Additional new endorsements:

John J. Adams, Wolfeboro

State Representative Richard Beaudoin, Gilford

Larry Borland, Wolfeboro Falls

State Representative Stephen Boyd, Hooksett

Gus Fromuth, President of Freedom Energy Logistics, Manchester

Commissioner Steven Goddu, Vice Chair of the Rockingham County Commissioners, serving Atkinson, Derry, Newton, Plaistow, Salem, Seabrook, South Hampton, and Windham, Salem

Arleigh Greene, President and Owner of Seabrook Truck Center, Seabrook

Jan Huttula, Former Chair of the Londonderry GOP, Londonderry

Greg Huttula, Londonderry

State Representative John MacDonald, Chairman of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee and retired detective with the New Hampshire State Police, Wolfeboro Falls

State Representative Tim McGough, Merrimack

Alderman Ed Sapienza, Alderman for Manchester’s Ward 8

Mrs. and Mrs. Bill Trombly, President of Bill Trombly Plumbing – Heating – Cooling -Electric, Manchester

Previously released endorsements:

603 Alliance

Grafton County Commissioner Omer C. Ahern Jr., founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Wentworth

Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham

Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham

Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye

Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow

State Representative Cyril Aures, Chichester

Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry

Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston

State Representative Harry Bean, Chair of the Belknap County Delegation, Gilford

State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton

State Representative David Bickford, New Durham

Diane Bitter, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Rye Beach

Marc Bourgeois, Owner of MB Tractor, Plaistow

Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett

Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson

Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth

Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry

Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn

State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom

Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead

David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack

Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield

Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene

State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton

Retired Sheriff of Strafford County, Wayne Estes, Dover

Russ Fearon, Owner of Fearon Plumbing and Heating, Manchester

Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping

Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield

Jay Flanders, former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee

Mark Flanders, Republican Nominee for Alderman in Ward 4, Manchester

Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook

State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester

John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow

Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin

State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown

Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover

State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester

Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford

Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford

Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter

Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester

Mayor George Hansel, Keene

State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston

Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond

State Representative John Hunt, Rindge

State Representative William Infantine, Manchester

State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24 and Small Business Owner, Bradford

State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook

Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton

State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry

State Representative and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, Director of the 603 Alliance, Wilton

Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham

Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth

State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham

Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry

Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow

Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff

Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway

Chris McRae, Owner of Plastic Techniques, Goffstown

Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown

Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson

Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye

State Representative David Nagel, Gilmanton

Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown

Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington

House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack

John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton

Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett

State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead

State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown

State Representative John Potucek, Derry

Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)

Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton

Chuck Rage, Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, longtime Chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District, and Board Member of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Beach

Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry

Former State Senator for District 17 and former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield

Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester

Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover

Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter

Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham

Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham

Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester

Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia

Tom Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia

Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton

Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland

Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton

Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem

Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown

Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester

Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster

Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford

State Representative Michael Vose, Epping

Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham

Former State Representative, Fran Wendelboe, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, New Hampton

State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston

Former Republican Nominee for State Representative, Jenny Wilson, Barrington

State Representative Clayton Wood, Pittsfield

Hon. Bob Worden, past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson

Sheriff Bill Wright, Belknap County Sheriff and former Vice Chairman of Belknap County GOP, Belmont

Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford