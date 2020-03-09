Praml helps SNHU to strong Sunday

It’s March 9, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University athletics.

Baseball

On Saturday, SNHU fell 1-0 to Adelphi thanks to a pair of errors in the fourth. Redshirt-junior Alex Gomes had five strikeouts and a walk in seven innings of work.

Junior Sam Henrie (Middleboro, Mass.) and graduate student Joshua Goldstein (Haverhill, Mass.) combined for five hits, including two doubles.

On Sunday, SNHU had two wins against Adelphi beginning with a 10-4 win followed by a 3-0 win.

Senior Wesley Tobin (Portsmouth, N.H.) had a complete game, striking out four and scattering eight hits. Henrie and Goldstein each had another double in that win.

Junior Jeffrey Praml had his second-straight one-hitter, retiring 13 batters in a row in the 3-0 victory. Junior Dakota Mulcay (Goffstown, N.H.) had a double with two RBI and a pair of runs, junior Idelson Taveras (Lawrence, Mass.) had a pair of walks and a triple and senior Jake Coro (Johnston, R.I.) had a home run.

Softball

On Saturday, SNHU earned a 4-2 win against the University of Bridgeport and a 5-1 win against Wayne State.

Junior Shay Sauvageau (Griswold, Conn.) had a home run in the Wayne State game and two doubles in the Bridgeport game. Sophomore Emily Carbonneau also had a double with an RBI against Bridgeport.

Senior Maddy Barone (Halifax, Mass.) had a complete game against Wayne State and pitched in relief against Bridgeport.

Men’s Lacrosse

SNHU doubled up Dominican College with a 14-7 win on Saturday at Penmen Stadium.

Sophomore Chris Valentine (Derry, N.H.) had six goals and two assists. Junior Cole Jacobsen (Dartmouth, Mass.) added four goals and three assists.

SNHU led Dominican on shots (51-33), ground balls (37-22) and won face offs (16-8).

The Penmen will open NE10 Conference play next Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. game against 9th-ranked Adelphi University.