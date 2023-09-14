PragerU financial literacy programs okayed by NH Board of Ed

CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, the New Hampshire Board of Education approved an optional .5 credit financial literacy program that school districts can use toward graduation requirements with content supplied by the right-wing PragerU organization.

A decision on adding the content from the company, which was limited to financial literacy videos and connected worksheets, was tabled by the board during its August meeting after numerous members of the public advised the board not to incorporate content from the group within New Hampshire school curricula.

The content will be added to the New Hampshire Department of Education’s “Learn Everywhere” program, which is described as creating “an ecosystem of additional learning opportunities for our students, wherever and whenever they occur.”

PragerU has drawn controversy from critics, citing content that has been described as misleading viewers about topics regarding race, gender and other topics.

While the California-based company, founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager says it is not an accredited university, critics have also expressed concern that it might be perceived as a university, although New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella indicated the company did not violate state law regarding classification of a college or university.

Prior to the meeting, opponents of Prager U gathered outside to voice their disapproval for the proposal. These concerns ranged from fears that the company’s material is not comprehensive enough to meet standards for academic rigor and propagandistic, with New Hampshire Council of Churches Director Reverend Heidi Carrington Heath expressed concern that their content could violate constitutional guidelines.

“Prager is a thinly faith-based curriculum. The bedrock of our democracy is a separation of church and state that begins with ensuring that our classrooms are equitable places of learning and belonging for all students,” she said. “In New Hampshire, true freedom requires that our classrooms are open and accessible to all and that cannot be so when our curricula privileges one religious viewpoint or perspective over another.”

During public comment, opposers outnumbered supporters of the proposal, 30-13. Five sitting school board members also spoke against the proposal.

Opponents of the proposal echoed concerns that this program could open the door for other ideologically-based content they saw as misleading, although concerns varied ranging from the content replacing more robust financial literacy programs, disagreements with Formella’s assessment that this proposal would not violate state law, that this represents part of an effort to privatize public education and that representatives of PragerU attempted to harass opponents prior to the meeting among other worries.

Five school board members were among those who spoke in opposition, with Lebanon School Board Member Tia Winter stating she spoke on behalf of her board in opposition to the proposal.

Supporters of the proposal expressed the need for financial literacy programs and that the content was only a starting point for broader discussion on the topic of financial literacy, also expressing concern that there is already left-wing content within schools comparable to the right-wing content that concerns opponents of the proposal. Supporters spoke regarding their viewpoint that giving families choices in how their children are taught should be a consideration, noting that this proposal would be optional for students if approved.

In response to some of the public comment, Sala said that content on the PragerU website was mainstream political thought, that the content within the proposal was neutral, nothing about the program violates local control of local school districts, and that New Hampshire schools frequently allow left-wing content within schools and all viewpoints should be explored within the guidance of students’ parents.

“I trust parents more to make good calls for their kids than the government to,” he said.

Board Member Ryan Terrell said that in the three years he had been on the board, he has heard content applications from left-wing organizations without any concern. While he appreciated people sharing their views, he felt that it was hypocritical and inappropriate for conservative viewpoints to be reflexively attacked because they are conservative.

“What we saw today was not live and let live, what we saw today was not opposition to a program, what we saw today is groups of people being mobilized by political muscle, he said.

Board Member Phil Nazzaro felt that public comment regarding this approval leading to other PragerU content being approved that that would be good to receive applications for content from organizations with content diametrically opposed to Prager’s political views. Board Chairman Drew Cline noted that the content would not cost New Hampshire taxpayers anything and expressed frustration with what he saw as mischaracterizations of the Learn Everywhere program.

Board Member Ann Lane expressed concern about the collection of e-mail data and possible privacy concerns on PragerU’s website, with Terrell indicated the website did not have a requirement to submit an e-mail and that was only for assessment. Board Members Jim Fricchione and Richard Sala felt it was unfair to single out PragerU versus any other companies that work with New Hampshire Schools that manage student data.

Lane also indicated that most school districts in New Hampshire with financial literacy courses are wealthier and poorer districts could use financial literacy programs.

Cline felt a .25 credit program toward high school graduation would have been more appropriate, as did Lane, but that motion failed.

“I appreciate the board acting on this today, they had some questions initially when we brought it forward, I think many of those questions were responded to by Prager University,” said New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “I think it’s appropriate that we move forward and offer this opportunity to our students.”

“We’re excited about the New Hampshire Learn Everywhere initiative and we’re honored to be able to serve the community with our financial literacy content line as a starting point for an even greater partnership,” said PragerU CEO Marissa Streit.