Practice makes football players: Manchester’s teams prepare for 2021 season openers

“The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.”

–Vince Lombardi

MANCHESTER, NH – With less than three weeks until the 2021 football season openers for city high schools, players from Central, Memorial and West were working hard Saturday to be ready, despite another day of sweltering heat on the gridiron.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison of players from Memorial and Central.

West High School’s football team ended practice early Saturday due to the extreme heat, according to West Athletic Coordinator Brian Kenney, before we could get photos. Practice will reconvene Monday at 3:30 p.m., Kenney said.

Below are the game schedules as posted on the NHIAA website.

Manchester Central

09/03/21 at Portsmouth-Oyster River 7 PM 09/11/21 at Goffstown 1:30 PM 09/17/21 Exeter 7 PM 09/24/21 Manchester Memorial 7 PM 10/01/21 at Bedford 7 PM 10/08/21 at Concord 7 PM 10/15/21 Spaulding 7 PM 10/22/21 at Winnacunnet 7 PM 10/29/21 Dover 7 PM

Manchester Memorial

09/03/21 at Dover 7 PM 09/10/21 Portsmouth-Oyster River 7 PM 09/17/21 Goffstown 7 PM 09/24/21 at Manchester Central 7 PM 10/01/21 Exeter 7 PM 10/08/21 Bedford 7 PM 10/15/21 Concord 7 PM 10/22/21 at Spaulding 6:30 PM 10/29/21 at Winnacunnet 7 PM

Manchester West