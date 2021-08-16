Practice makes football players: Manchester’s teams prepare for 2021 season openers

“The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.”

–Vince Lombardi

Memorial football players preparing for the 2021 season on Aug. 14. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – With less than three weeks until the 2021 football season openers for city high schools, players from Central, Memorial and West were working hard Saturday to be ready, despite another day of sweltering heat on the gridiron.

Photo Gallery by Stacy Harrison of players from Memorial and Central.

West High School’s football team ended practice early Saturday due to the extreme heat, according to West Athletic Coordinator Brian Kenney, before we could get photos. Practice will reconvene Monday at 3:30 p.m., Kenney said.

Below are the game schedules as posted on the NHIAA website.

Manchester Central

09/03/21atPortsmouth-Oyster River7 PM
09/11/21atGoffstown1:30 PM
09/17/21Exeter7 PM
09/24/21Manchester Memorial7 PM
10/01/21atBedford7 PM
10/08/21atConcord7 PM
10/15/21Spaulding7 PM
10/22/21atWinnacunnet7 PM
10/29/21Dover7 PM

Manchester Memorial

09/03/21atDover7 PM
09/10/21Portsmouth-Oyster River7 PM
09/17/21Goffstown7 PM
09/24/21atManchester Central7 PM
10/01/21Exeter7 PM
10/08/21Bedford7 PM
10/15/21Concord7 PM
10/22/21atSpaulding6:30 PM
10/29/21atWinnacunnet7 PM

Manchester West

09/03/21Lebanon7 PM
09/10/21Hanover7 PM
09/18/21atJohn Stark4 PM
09/25/21atHillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton1 PM
10/01/21Hollis-Brookline7 PM
10/09/21atPembroke2:30 PM
10/15/21atMilford7 PM
10/22/21Souhegan7 PM
10/30/21atBow2 PM