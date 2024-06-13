Power outage causes generator ‘explosion’ at Brady Sullivan tower

MANCHESTER, NH – A midday downtown power outage triggered a generator malfunction at 1000 Elm Street that sparked a small fire, forcing evacuation of the building.

Just before 1 p.m. several fire companies responded to the Brady Sullivan Tower for a report of a fire on the 21st floor.

Firefighters responding were advised that there had been a generator explosion, and there was a small fire – later determined to be cause by oil in the generator.

On arrival at about 12:50 p.m. firefighters carrying high-rise hose packs began climbing 21 flights of stairs. One of the first crews had a firefighter who became lightheaded, according to Chief Ryan Cashin. He was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

A second alarm was requested to assist firefighters at the scene and additional AMR ambulances were dispatched.

Firefighters arriving on the 21st floor found a generator that had total mechanical failure and oil and fuel from the unit was on fire creating a lot of smoke, Cashin said.

Crews extinguished the fire while others began ventilating the smoke from the building. Occupants of the building were all evacuating using stairwells.

The building, which has a mix of luxury apartments and offices, was occupied by over 200 people according to Chief Cashin.

According to Eversource spokesman William Hinkle, at about noon a piece of electrical equipment failed in the area of Chestnut and Merrimack streets causing about 600 customers in the Brady Sullivan Plaza, Wall Street Tower, and the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester to lose power. Other nearby businesses reported power flickering around the same time, including City Hall.

“Within five minutes, most customers had their power restored using our remote power switching capabilities, and any remaining customers have since had their power restored,” Hinkle said.

The fire was brought under control in about one hour, and units cleared the scene a short time later.

Chief Cashin said that the building was turned over to Brady Sullivan and Eversource was at the scene working to restore power to the building. All occupants were allowed to re-enter the building, however the elevators were not operational.