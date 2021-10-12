Potter earns endorsement from Bill Shea, Leslie Want

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Ward 7 Board of School Committee Candidate Chris Potter announced that he has been endorsed by incumbent Ward 7 Board of School Committee Member Bill Shea.

Shea served as Ward 7’s Alderman from 1997 to 2019 and was principal of Hallsville Elementary School in Ward 7 from 1964 to 1996. Shea defeated Potter in 2019 by a vote of 670-637.

In the endorsement announcement, Potter noted praise Shea has received from others such as Manchester School District Superindent Dr. John Goldhardt, with Potter also praising Shea for his commitment to the children of Manchester. Shea reciprocated, stating that Potter has his full support after five years of experience working to help students and educators at Parker-Varney Elementary School as a City Year impact manager.

Potter also announced that he has been endorsed by Board of School Committee Vice Chair and Ward 4 member Leslie Want.

“Chris has been an integral part of student success here in Manchester as a City Year staff member,” said Want. “He will be a tremendous asset on the School Board with his recent in-the-classroom knowledge of the challenges our students face every day.”