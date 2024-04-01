Positive Street Art seeks support for ‘Echoes and Shifts,’a multi-year exhibition in the works

We’re over the moon to present Echoes and Shift, an international Indigenous exhibition hosted on two sites in Manchester and Nashua. Positive Street Art (PSA) and the Greater Manchester Chamber will work with curators Margaret Jacobs (Akwesasne Mohawk) and Yasamin Safarzadeh (Iranian-American) to encompass the throughline of identity in artists who grapple with the duality of multiple nationhood and disrupted genealogies.

The artists are actively challenging stereotypes within the narrative of contemporary Native art, pushing the boundaries in their field and offering a multiplicity of voices, perspectives and narratives that broaden the understanding of contemporary Native art. With this exhibition, we aim to challenge dominant discourses around Indigenous art and creative practice in New England. We believe this exhibition will help to break stereotypes and misconceptions about Native peoples and to share accurate and authentic narratives.

Hosting Echoes and Shifts over multiple years is crucial for Positive Street Art (PSA) to amplify Indigenous arts and voices. By consistently showcasing Indigenous artists and their works, PSA not only provides a platform for these creators to share their stories and perspectives but also creates a lasting impact on the community. PSA will build relationships with Indigenous artists, fostering trust and collaboration, while also educating the public about Indigenous cultures and histories. This ongoing commitment not only celebrates the diversity of Indigenous artistic expression but also challenges stereotypes and promotes cultural appreciation and understanding within the community. Moreover, by hosting the show annually, PSA demonstrates its dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the arts, contributing to a more vibrant and equitable cultural landscape.

Currently, there are no federally or state-recognized tribes in the state of New Hampshire. By bringing in an exhibition of contemporary works to the region, we believe that it will unfold a wealth of knowledge and insight that would help shift the conversation from past and stereotype, to contemporary artistic conversations in Native communities. Alongside the exhibition, we will be developing a programmatic component to run concurrently including: artist talks, workshops, and youth enrichment. At the moment, we have youth programming specific to this show with West High School and youth and young adult service organizations in Nashua and Manchester.

With this in mind, we are reaching out to you in hopes that you would consider sponsoring this exhibition and the resulting programming.

Look out for an upcoming feature-length article at 603 Diversity on the how of this exhibition. Check-in to keep up with the upcoming dates of exhibitions.

The show will be on display from June – September 2024 with an opening reception in early June and programming throughout the run of the show. Co-curated by Margaret Jacobs, Akwesasne Mohawk, and Yasamin Safarzadeh, Curatorial and Projects Coordinator at Positive Street Art, this exhibition encompasses the throughline of identity in artists who grapple with the duality of multiple nationhood and disrupted genealogies.

The artists for the exhibition were carefully selected to represent a range of emerging, mid-career and established creatives; who are using a variety of media in their work; and who are exploring different issues in their work, so there is a diversity of storytelling, demonstrating the continuum of Native art. Exhibiting artists include: George Longfish (Seneca/Tuscarora), Erin Lee Antonak (Oneida) and Katrina Brown Akootchook (Oneida Nation of the Thames). These artists were chosen to showcase the breadth of contemporary native work on a national level with artists working off their reserve/ancestral homelands.

We are hoping to secure the following artists: Niio Perkins Carrie Hill, Kaiahtenhtas Thompson, Carrie Fogt and Marjorie Skidders, all of Akwesasne Mohawk Nation were chosen to showcase the wealth of talent and artistry coming from Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory situated on both sides of the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ontario.

Alongside the exhibition, we are developing a programmatic component to run concurrently including artist talks, workshops, and youth enrichment. Currently our event/program contains the following dates:

June 13:

5-7 PM: Opening Reception at Manchester Chamber of Commerce Gallery

June 10-13th:

Youth mural led by Akwesasne Youth Leader, Ansley Hill

June 14:

3-5 PM: VIP event with West High School

6-8PM: Opening Reception at Positive Street Arts, Nashua NH. Reception will include performances an curator talks

June 15:

2-5 PM. Black Ash Basket Weaving Workshop with Carrie Hill, master basketmaker and exhibiting artist from Akwesasne.

June 17: Private tour of sites for youth service partners

TBD: Artist Talk with Co-Curators Margaret Jacobs and Yasamin Safarzadeh.