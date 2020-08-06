Portsmouth police captain urges support for community policing

Story Produced by SeacoastOnline, a member of

PORTSMOUTH, NH — Funding for every police department to have a community relations officer is the best way to improve police-community relations, testified Police Capt. Mark Newport Tuesday, during a meeting of the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency.

“To be an effective police department, you must be able to engage with your community and understand their needs and requests,” Newport told the commission. “This comes by providing proactive policing and engaging your community in good times, collaborating and developing positive relationships, so when people are in need and under stress they are comforted by our appearance and not in fear.”

The commission was established by Gov. Chris Sununu and is charged with reviewing police training, policies and procedures, police misconduct and relationships between law enforcement and host communities. A final report is due in 30 days.

Newport testified he thinks the Portsmouth Police Department can serve as a role model for the state. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Portsmouth police conducted a youth Explorers program, Citizen’s Police Academy, Kids and Cops events at all elementary schools, safety training at businesses, walk-with-a-cop days and scheduled coffee meetings.

Newport on Tuesday introduced himself as a 25-year member of the Portsmouth Police Department, who came to New Hampshire to attend the University of New Hampshire as one of about 50 people of color, among a student population of about 12,000. He said New Hampshire and UNH are not racially diverse, but he got a good education and an internship with the Portsmouth Police Department, which led to his being offered as job as a local police officer…

