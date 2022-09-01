Portland’s early avalanche cements New Hampshire loss

Manchester, N.H. – The Fisher Cats gave up five early runs to the Portland that proved to be the difference on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire (21-32, 52-70) lost, 9-4, to the Sea Dogs (32-21, 62-60) in their second straight defeat.

The first inning was scoreless, and Portland followed it up with a five-spot in the top of the second. Nick Northcut crushed a three-run homer to left-center field, and Christian Koss picked up two RBIs with a single.

After another Portland run in the third made it 6-0, Davis Schneider woke New Hampshire up with a RBI triple off the wall in right-center field. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, driving in another run in the seventh. With the two hits, Schneider extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the second-longest by a Fisher Cat this season.

Trailing, 8-1, in the seventh, Luis De Los Santos smoked his ninth homer of the year on a line over the right field wall. He had 23 hits and a .270 batting average in the month of August.

Cam Eden kept the momentum going with a sacrifice fly, and Schneider’s second RBI cut the Fisher Cats deficit to 8-4. The Fisher Cats’ scoring stopped there, and Portland added a run of insurance in the eighth to lock up the win.

The Fisher Cats continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox) tomorrow, September 1 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.