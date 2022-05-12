Ponies rumble Fisher Cats on Wednesday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats mustered two ninth inning runs on Wednesday night off a Sebastian Espino home run, but that was it, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies posted a dominating 9-2 victory.

New Hampshire gave up three runs off first inning homers slugged by Binghamton’s Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, with the visitors posting a total of 12 hits on the night.

In contrast, the Fisher Cats managed just seven hits in the contest, with no New Hampshire starter making it past second base until Mauricio’s blast in the ninth.

Nick Fraze (1-3) was the loser for New Hampshire, giving up five runs off five hits in four innings of work.

New Hampshire is now 12-16 on the season. Starters for Thursday’s 6:35 p.m. contest have not yet been named.