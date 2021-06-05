Ponies rumble all over Fisher Cats again

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will have to wait at least one more week for their first series win of 2021.

In the meantime, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have assured themselves of a series win this week against the Fisher Cats, winning 11-4 on Friday night.

Things remained close until the eighth when the Ponies sent eight men to the plate, scoring six runs off reliever Brody Rodning. Including Friday night, Rodning has given up runs in six of his last seven appearances.

Rodning wasn’t the only Fisher Cat to submit a poor pitching performance on Friday night. Fitz Stadler gave up a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth en route to seeing his ERA climb to just under 12.00 and Zach Logue had what was his worst start of the year so far.

Logue (3-1) gave up three runs off six hits and four walks, striking out five before leaving one out into the fifth inning.

At the plate, New Hampshire (9-18) had seven hits against the 15 grabbed by Binghamton (8-19), Samad Taylor and Jordan Groshans each had two hits. Taylor got his fourth double of the year and Groshans hit his second home run of the year in the seventh.

Adam Oller (1-2) was the winner for Binghamton, giving up two runs off five hits and three walks in five innings of work.