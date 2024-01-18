Poll workers needed for Jan. 23 NH Primary voting day

MANCHESTER, NH – Maybe you have off from work for election day. Maybe you’re retired, or recently graduated from high school or college and are taking some time to figure out what’s next. No matter what your situation, if you are available to try something different your help is critical to next Tuesday’s NH Primary Election.

Poll workers are needed – particularly in Ward 11, but in every ward your services will be appreciated by the City Clerk who is actively recruiting.

Work at the polls on Election Day, Jan. 23

6 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Earn $180

Greet people! Check the voter list! Register voters! Inspect ballots!

Assist voters where needed!

Help with counting votes!

Call the City Clerk’s Office 603-624-6455

Or Email them at cityclerk@manchesternh.gov