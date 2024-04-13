POLL: Vote on which 5 movies will be screened during Movies in the Park 2024

MANCHESTER, NH –The City of Manchester’s Movies in the Park summer is back for 2024, and this year, Jodie Nazaka and Erik Lesniak from the Manchester Economic Development Office are asking you to help select the most popular movies.

That’s right, you get to choose your Top 5 favorites from the list below that you would like to see screened at Veterans Park, and your picks might just make it to the big screen on one of the coolest evenings under the stars this summer – but don’t wait, the deadline to submit your choices is April 27.

Right now the plan is for Movies in the Park 2024 to kick off on Wednesday June 26 with the remaining movies to be screened July 17 and 31, and Aug. 14 and 28.

Please take a minute to vote using the ballot below – and share on social media as well!