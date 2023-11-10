Political newcomer steps up to NH GOP Congressional race

GREENLAND, N.H. – Hollie Noveletsky has accumulated many titles over the years: businesswoman, nurse, veteran, grandmother, hurricane relief volunteer; the list goes on. However, now she is looking to add one more title to the pile: U.S. Representative.

Last month, Noveletsky announced her campaign to seek the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District.

Noveletsky has operated Novel Iron Works in Greenland since her father died in 1999 and has served for eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve 373rd General Hospital Unit, followed by two years as a nurse practitioner in the New Hampshire National Guard alongside a variety of other stops in her journey that led her to this point. However, none of those stops have included politics until now.

For Noveletsky, the need to run for Congress stemmed from a feeling that something had to be done about the direction of the country and just worrying about that feeling was unacceptable.

“First and foremost, I love this country and I was tired of sitting on the couch and getting angry about everything that’s happening,” she said. “Washington D.C. is so dysfunctional and I decided that I either step up and solve the problem or shut up and my father always taught me to step up.”

While Noveletsky believes that both parties are dysfunctional at the federal level, her main grievance is with incumbent New Hampshire First District Representative Chris Pappas, stating that he votes in lockstep with Washington Democrats while she expects to examine every bill for its merit regardless of what the GOP on Capitol Hill thinks.

She also says she is running out of a dislike for bullies, stating that she has fought unions and banks she says threatened her business in the past on that principle.

“You have to stand up to bullies, you can’t let the bullies win,” she said. “Our children are being bullied, our towns are being bullied, our country is being bullied.”

On the issues, Noveletsky’s primary focuses are energy costs, immigration reform and healthcare.

Regarding energy costs, Noveletsky believes that renewable sources of energy can augment fossil fuels consumption, but a true transition to green energy cannot come until the U.S. has enough energy production capacity that no other nation can use energy to dictate policy to America. Likewise, the country also needs enough energy reserves to support U.S. allies.

As a former nurse practitioner, she says she has seen shortages at hospitals firsthand and supports programs that pay off the student loans of medical professionals and those seeking education in other highly needed positions in underserved areas.

Noveletsky has also had first hand experience in regard to immigration, citing an Egyptian employee who has become one of her best workers but had to wait months before he could see his family due to cumbersome immigration regulations. She says if elected, she would streamline the immigration process for individuals like that employee who want to work hard and support America while eliminating incentives for undocumented immigrations and increasing border security to entice those undocumented immigrants to migrate to America only through proper channels.

More information on Noveletsky can be found athttps://www.holliefornewhampshire.com