Police wrestle 364-pound, 6-foot Manchester man to ground, charge him with assaulting Londonderry officers

LONDONDERRY, NH – Londonderry Police arrested Christopher Allen, 35, of Manchester Saturday, after a scuffle with arresting officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police charged Allen with six counts of simple assault, three counts of criminal threatening, two counts of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Officers responded to a Mercury Road residence in Londonderry at about 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unwanted subject.

Allen, who later gave police a Manchester apartment address on Bodwell Road, was found by police outside of the home allegedly kicking the victim’s vehicle, causing damage.

Officer Kristen Gore was first on the scene and confronted Allen. Allen allegedly told Gore, “I’ll kick your ass. You don’t tell me what to do, you fucking bitch. I’ll smash your face,” according to a police affidavit.

Allen then allegedly threatened the victim, saying he would kill her and smash her head in. When Allen allegedly tried to get to the victim, Gore put herself between them and pushed Allen back and told him he was under arrest.

Allen, who is six feet tall and 364 pounds, then allegedly threatened to kill Gore and “bash her head in.” Police say he then started taking swings at Gore and punched her four times in her forearm which she raised to block his blows.

“Due to his size, she did not attempt to restrain Allen, while waiting for her backup to arrive,” the affidavit states.

Allen then started walking to his vehicle, and when Gore told him to stop, he again allegedly threatened her by saying he would run her over.

At about this time, Officer Matthew Morin arrived on the scene, and after giving verbal commands for Allen to go on his knees and put his hands behind his back, Allen allegedly refused.

Morin then grabbed one of Allen’s arms and forced him to the ground, where Allen allegedly remained “uncooperative.” Eventually, Morin was able to secure Allen’s second arm and handcuffed him with three sets of handcuffs.

Allen was arraigned Tuesday at Derry District Court. He pleaded not guilty and was held on preventative detention “as a danger to himself and the community,” according to Londonderry town prosecutor Michael Malaguti.

Capt. Patrick Cheetham said both Officers Gore and Morin suffered only minor injuries and are back to work.

“This is a stark reminder of the dangers we face as a community, violence committed against our officers, and the issues of domestic violence that still remain,” Cheetham said.

Police in New Hampshire have seen an uptick in domestic violence charges during the stay-at-home orders. Cheetham said police are available to help victims.

“We encourage all victims to reach out and seek help and know that we’re here 24-7,” he said.

Resources from NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence