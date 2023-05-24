Police: Woman finds stranger in basement

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man faces multiple charges including burglary and attempted assault after police say he was discovered hiding in a Wilson Street basement.

According to a police narrative, on May 23, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a Wilson Street address for a report of a threat with a knife.

The victim told police that she was on the first floor when she heard things being moved around in the basement. The victim opened the door and was immediately met with a male she did not know. In fear, the victim closed the door but the man opened it and lunged at her with a knife. The man then left on foot.

Through the investigation, police identified the man as Joshua Converse, 50, of Manchester. Converse was located and arrested. He is charged with burglary (attempted), first-degree assault (attempted), felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, falsifying physical evidence, stalking, and breach of bail.

Converse is scheduled for arraignment May 24, 2023, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.