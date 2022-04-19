Police warn of ‘fake cop’ scammer shaking down people by phone for money

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Carol Robidoux Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police want to spread the word that if you get a call from someone claiming to be a Manchester Police Officer demanding money and threatening arrest, it’s a scam.

According to MPD Public Information Officer Heather Hamel several people have called to report that a person claiming to be a Manchester Police Officer has called and demanded money. The scammer uses the name of an officer who actually works at the Manchester Police  Department and tells the person that they owe thousands of dollars in court fees.

The caller also tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, and if they hang up, they will be arrested. 

There are no calls of this nature originating from the Manchester Police Department. If you get a similar call, do not send any money. Always contact your local police department to verify.

This particular scam has been reported in municipalities around the country of late. As always, if you get any kind of phone call that sounds off, you should note the originating phone number, hang up and contact police by calling 603-668-8711 to report it.

About this Author

carol-robidoux

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts